Peter Jacobs

Peter Jacobs became president of CIOB in June 2013. He has spent forty years working in the construction industry at every level from site engineer to managing director. A chartered builder and chartered civil engineer, Peter graduated from The City University and has spent the majority of his career working in the capital. He is currently managing director for Morgan Sindall in London. Peter spent 25 years at Bovis where he was involved with many high profile projects including the ‘Armadillo’ in Glasgow, Paternoster Square in London and the Athletes Village for the 2012 Olympics. He is passionate about developing greater professionalism in the construction industry.