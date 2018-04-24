Peter Jacobs
Peter Jacobs became president of CIOB in June 2013. He has spent forty years working in the construction industry at every level from site engineer to managing director. A chartered builder and chartered civil engineer, Peter graduated from The City University and has spent the majority of his career working in the capital. He is currently managing director for Morgan Sindall in London. Peter spent 25 years at Bovis where he was involved with many high profile projects including the ‘Armadillo’ in Glasgow, Paternoster Square in London and the Athletes Village for the 2012 Olympics. He is passionate about developing greater professionalism in the construction industry.
The answer to cleaner air in our city centres is all wrapped up in the construction supply chain
The answer to cleaner air in our city centres is all wrapped up in the construction supply chain, writes Peter Jacobs
We must foster a culture of collaboration
Collaboration across the industry will be crucial if we are to deliver on the Construction 2025 vision
Construction risks a serious skills deficit
With one third of senior construction managers to reach retirement age in near future the industry needs to face up to the challenge of upskilling new generation
The CIOB moves into the future
The CIOB is in the process of modernising - and the industry also needs to step into the future