Proposals to extend the west London headquarters of Vivienne Westwood have been sent in to local planners at Wandsworth council.

Designed by AndArchitects, which was first appointed to the job in 2008, the scheme follows a previously approved application by the practice in 2015 and includes the partial retention of existing warehouse and office buildings.

The design features a highly patterned façade described as a fragmented collage nd which has been inspired by tartan motifs associated with the fashion brand which has been based in Battersea for the past 30 years.

The architect said a new internal layout is designed to encourage collaboration, with open-plan workspaces connected by staircases which double as display spaces, visible through large glazed openings.

Others working on the scheme include structural and M&E engineer Webb Yates and sustainability consultant KLH.