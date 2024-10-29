Scheme to include blocks up to 25 storeys

Architectural practice Chapman Taylor has submitted plans for an 850-home mixed-use scheme next to Manchester United Football Club’s Old Trafford stadium.

The Trafford Wharf road scheme would be built for local developer Cole Waterhouse.on the site of the former headquarters of construction services manufacturer Hilti, about 200m north of Manchester United’s ground in Stretford.

Although the planning application has not yet been validated by Trafford council, an environmental impact assessment screening report provides an outline of Cole Waterhouse’s intentions for the 2.2 acre site.

The document says the scheme will consist of two residential blocks of 20 and 25 storeys containing 442 homes and a stepped block rising to 15 storeys in height containing up to 507 student bedrooms and a 24,100 sq ft academic facility.

The submission of a planning application follows a public consultation which closed on 4 October.

The project team includes cost consultant Russell Bolton Consulting, structural engineer XO Square, landscape architect is Re-form, project manager TSA Riley, M&E engineer Watt Energy & Consulting Engineers and sunlight consultant Proximity.

The scheme is located within Trafford council’s Wharfside regeneration zone which has been earmarked for the construction of up to 5,000 new homes and a new stadium for Manchester United.

Foster & Partners is currently working on a separate masterplan for the area immediately surrounding Old Trafford for Manchester United.