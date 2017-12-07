Professor David Mosey

Professor David Mosey is director of the Centre of Construction Law at King’s College London

    Legal blog: The proposals that got away

    Sir Michael Latham, who died last month, changed the way the construction industry operates but there’s some way to go before the vision set out in Constructing the Team is fully realised

    Wonders & blunders with David Mosey

    David Mosey is content in a traffic jam if gazing at the Hoover Building’s art deco frontage, but the imposing Gothic facade of the Royal Courts of Justice makes him hail the nearest cab