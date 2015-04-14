Rachel Fisher

Rachel Fisher leads on the federation’s work on planning, access to land, asset management, and the design and build of new homes. Prior to this role she worked at CABE (latterly Design Council) and also the RICS, where she developed a broad understanding of planning, sustainability and regeneration policy and practice. She is also the co-director of Urbaniastas UK, a women-led network at the intersection of urbanism, design and social enterprise.