Richard Claxton
Richard Claxton is chairman at Pellings LLP
5 minutes with… Richard Claxton, chair, Pellings
Richard Claxton tells us about a mug from Sydney Harbour Bridge, tradespeople and openness
Technology: is there sufficient reason for boards to invest?
Boards of directors will inevitably ask questions on cost and return, but technology needs to be embraced deliver productivity and create opportunity
Is failure built in to public sector projects at tender stage?
The spotlight is shining on how the construction sector operates more than ever before
London needs a plan
The chancellor and the mayor of London have confirmed ‘Housing Zones’ for the capital but we need more detail on how to deliver 400,000 homes by 2025
The price is not right
Despite the upturn, consultants are still making unrealistic, low-margin bids on new work. This must be reined in if the market is to truly gain strength