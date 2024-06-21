AtkinsRéalis and the Perfect Circle team, which includes Aecom, RLB and Gleeds, have been appointed to a £750m utilities framework in England and Wales by Scape.

The deal, which also includes Northern Ireland, will run for four years and is designed to support the delivery of professional services, infrastructure asset management and construction projects across sectors including ports and harbours, rail and metro, nuclear, aviation, water, renewables, energy and telecoms.

Perfect Circle and Arcadis have also been appointed by Scape to a separate framework for utilities covering Scotland worth £500m over four years.

Scape chief executive Mark Robinson said: “The new utilities frameworks have been created to give our clients access to a pool of market-leading professional services.”