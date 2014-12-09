Simon Parsons

Simon is a chartered civil engineer with more than 10 years’ construction industry experience and a similar period in management consulting. He is a director at the RealFoundations London office, working with clients across Europe and the Middle East. Previously he was at IBM’s Asset Management consulting practice where he led IBM’s Smarter Buildings initiative and worked with clients and partner organisations on projects such as real-time energy monitoring, cloud-based services and the application of advanced analytics to commercial property management. He is also a member of the Association for Project Management (MAPM) and the Chartered Management Institute (MCMI).