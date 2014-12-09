Simon Parsons
Simon is a chartered civil engineer with more than 10 years’ construction industry experience and a similar period in management consulting. He is a director at the RealFoundations London office, working with clients across Europe and the Middle East. Previously he was at IBM’s Asset Management consulting practice where he led IBM’s Smarter Buildings initiative and worked with clients and partner organisations on projects such as real-time energy monitoring, cloud-based services and the application of advanced analytics to commercial property management. He is also a member of the Association for Project Management (MAPM) and the Chartered Management Institute (MCMI).
- Comment
Is BIM too focused on single properties?
It is business critical for organisations to have a building data strategy across the whole of their property portfolio
- Comment
Securing corporate data in a mobile world
Part two of this blog on mobile technology looks at security risks and what to do if the worst happens
- Comment
How mobile devices are changing our working lives
Mobile technology has many potential benefits for construction companies, we just need to think carefully about how we can use it most efficiently
- Comment
The intelligent building: Five technologies to optimise lifetime value
The biggest challenge to maximising value throughout a building’s life? It’s neither construction costs nor energy use. It’s tenant productivity. Here are some emerging technologies that will help boost their output
- Comment
The value of IT
Instead of being a drain on company finances, a well-equipped IT department can actually drive profit