Simon Rawlinson
Simon Rawlinson is head of strategic research and insight at Arcadis and a member of the CLC
- Comment
Hunt’s Budget shifted emphasis from recovery to re-set
Many of the chancellor’s announcements will only bear fruit in the longer term. Whether that is in time to save the Tories at the next general election remains to be seen, writes Simon Rawlinson of Arcadis
- Comment
Starmer must make sure he is not embarking on a mission impossible
Labour has set off on its pre-election marathon, but what should we make of Keir Starmer’s plans and how is policy likely to evolve?
- Comment
Sunak and Starmer should both be happy to embrace the squeezed middle
Now that the fiasco of the mini-Budget has cancelled out the reputational damage of the last Labour Party manifesto, a new focus on sober managerialism is taking hold
- Comment
Chancellor’s statement leaves me with a shrinking feeling
Jeremy Hunt’s better than expected investment proposals are already being undermined by inflation. We need to act fast
- Comment
Have we put too many eggs in one basket with our net-zero goal?
There is no plan B for net zero but, with the clock ticking on the 1.5C target, we need to start a parallel conversation on resilience
- Comment
Gamble on growth won’t work unless supply-side reforms are a success
Truss and Kwarteng’s plan is radical but the focus on fixing the supply side has been overshadowed. The details should not be ignored
- Comment
Construction must seize this moment of opportunity
A change in national leadership can mean a new direction and fresh ideas. The industry should help Liz Truss rise to the challenges ahead
- Comment
Current political chaos could cast long shadow over our industry
With calls growing for tax cuts and short-term fixes, a longer-term growth strategy underpinned by investment looks to be at risk
- Comment
A five-point plan for coping with volatility in a positive way
While no one can predict the outcome of the Ukraine crisis, we do know what tools are needed to make projects and teams more resilient
- Comment
Levelling up is a shared responsibility
There is much in the government white paper for construction to get behind and lots of opportunities to contribute
- Comment
That was COP26, so what next?
Progress on carbon trading was the biggest outcome from the climate conference for construction and should drive demand for low-carbon materials
- Comment
This was never going to be a budget with big capital investment pledges
Though clearly the levelling up and housing agendas have received welcome financial backing
- Features
Procurement in an inflationary market
With some materials prices going through the roof, inflation has become the hot topic for 2021. Simon Rawlinson of Arcadis examines what is causing the problem and what mitigation options clients have
- Comment
Innovate with care: lessons to be learnt from collapse of Katerra
MMC firms are expanding in the UK but the US construction unicorn Katerra has just gone bust. So what does this tell us about the shape of construction innovation, asks Simon Rawlinson of Arcadis
- Comment
Material considerations are now key to a project’s resilience
Short-term supply disruption could be an early warning of a longer-term problem for the UK’s construction sector, says Simon Rawlinson of Arcadis
- Comment
Eyes wide open with a good deal yet to take effect
Short-term vigilance will be essential to secure the best outcomes from the UK’s new trading arrangements, suggests Simon Rawlinson of Arcadis
- Comment
Brexit: Looking beyond the deal
We should be thinking about the long-term implications of a post-Brexit Britain - and what opportunities it may bring, says Simon Rawlinson of Arcadis
- Features
Procurement update: post-covid projects
Clients and contractors face unprecedented levels of uncertainty in bringing forward new projects during the pandemic. Simon Rawlinson of Arcadis examines the options available to help manage the risk
- Comment
Planning for construction’s recovery: What you can do
The CLC-led will be launching a recovery plan for the industry, Simon Rawlinson sets out how you can get involved
- Comment
Construction must avoid the mistakes of the last downturn
We have a collective responsibility to make the right choices as we emerge from this crisis - which means paying on time and managing contracts fairly