Simon Sturgis
Simon Sturgis formed Sturgis Associates in 1991.
The practice specialises in commercial, residential and urban design projects and has completed projects principally in London, and elseware in the UK.
In 2009 Simon formed Sturgis Carbon Profiling, a low carbon consultancy.
Simon is a RIBA Sustainable Futures Group member, BCO Environment Group member and adviser to UKGBC.
During the eighties, Simon was design director at Terry Farrell & Partners.
Whole-life carbon: RIBA and RICS guidance
Guidance from both RICS and the RIBA on carbon reduction from a whole-life perspective can be used together to plan for resource efficiency and minimal emissions. Simon Sturgis of Sturgis Carbon Profiling reports
The quest for zero waste
Buildings of the future will be 100% recyclable, totally flexible and highly sophisticated - so who is going to design them?
It's a people problem
Built environment professionals can only do so much to cut carbon emissions, the rest is down to the behaviour of the people who occupy our buildings
Living Building Challenge: Sustainability for the people
With its human-centric approach, the LBC has the potential to be a ‘next generation’ sustainability metric
Zero carbon: Beyond energy
Energy use makes up only a small proportion of a building’s lifetime carbon footprint. It’s time to look elsewhere for improvements
Passivhaus and whole life carbon: The case for flexibility
Buildings designed to the Passivhaus standard are wonderfully sustainable on day one, but ignoring embodied energy distorts overall performance
What's allowable under allowable solutions?
The government’s consultation on the next steps to zero carbon homes is a chance to argue for the inclusion of embodied carbon
Cutting carbon doesn't have to cost money
A whole-life carbon approach is the key to achieving up to a 40% reduction in carbon
Whole-life carbon: Shopping centres
Our series on whole-life emissions for different building types continues with three 60-year scenarios for a shopping mall