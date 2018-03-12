Simon Sturgis

Simon Sturgis formed Sturgis Associates in 1991.

The practice specialises in commercial, residential and urban design projects and has completed projects principally in London, and elseware in the UK.

In 2009 Simon formed Sturgis Carbon Profiling, a low carbon consultancy.

Simon is a RIBA Sustainable Futures Group member, BCO Environment Group member and adviser to UKGBC.

During the eighties, Simon was design director at Terry Farrell & Partners.