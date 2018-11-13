Stannah
With over 500,000 stairlifts produced since 1975, Stannah designs, manufactures and sells stairlifts in over 40 countries worldwide.
- https://www.stannah.com/
Stannah resurrects a 1930s passenger lift in YMCA’s The Bristol Wing
A big ask but Stannah did it: injected present-day performance into an historic passenger lift whilst conserving its yesteryear veneer – a tour de force that helped update access in the transformation of the Grade II-listed Bristol Police HQ into the YMCA’s The Bristol Wing.