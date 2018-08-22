Tom Pemberton
Tom Pemberton is a partner in the construction team at Goodman Derrick LLP
- Comment
Preparing for Brexit: what can you do to protect your position?
While it is mightily difficult to predict exactly what the circumstances will be for construction next March, there are some options for businesses to mitigate any Brexit risk that may arise
- Comment
Tackling the late payment epidemic: a new prescription from the government?
Efforts to tackle the issue so far have been little more than “nudging” techniques to pay more promptly. Is the government ready to ramp up the campaign?