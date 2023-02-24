Tony Bingham
Tony Bingham is an arbitrator, adjudicator, mediator and barrister. Each of those involves dispute management, decision making, and dispute resolution. As well as that, he is a writer, commentator and lecturer.
If mediation drags on, don’t blame the referee
Day-long mediation can simply be too stressful an environment to produce a good result. But what’s to be done?
When a final account certificate is far from final
A dispute about the final account on a Scottish school got murkier and murkier – not to mention ever costlier
It’s all just LAD stuff
Liquidated damages can be a curious business, and this latest case is no exception. Listen carefully, and I’ll begin …
Asbestos victims deserve justice
Victims of asbestos-related illness caused in the workplace are too often left uncompensated, but that may change
Can collateral warranties be adjudicated?
The case of Abbey vs Simply Construction brought up the question of whether adjudication can apply to a collateral warranty
Remembering Roger Knowles
Arguably the inventor of the claims consultant, James R Knowles had a knack for communication second to none
Home extension is building too
It’s time to bring domestic dwelling disputes within the adjudication provisions of the Construction Act – this is getting crazy
In praise of common sense in litigation
When an adjudicator resigned for pretty sound reasons, the referring party was remarkably determined to avoid paying his bill
Please stop arguing with the arbitrator
The courts are pushing back against losers’ attempts to challenge arbitration rulings on dubious procedural grounds
The fury of a homeowner
Tony Bingham is alarmed by an MP’s draconian suggestions for regulating domestic building works – and has a much better idea
Good faith strikes again
A new ruling shows you can’t breach part of a contract then use the contract machinery to turn that breach in your favour, explains Tony Bingham
Stop deifying the institution
The RICS needs to move out of the Middle Ages: its true role is as a club that supports and trains its members, says Tony Bingham
£1 notices aren’t worth the paper they’re printed on
A payment notice is invalid if it fails to set out the amount genuinely considered due – placeholder notices don’t count, says Tony Bingham
A liquid situation over damages
Tony Bingham tells of a subcontractor defending a liquidated damages claim that decided it did want to pay them after all, when the client changed tack
On too great expectations
Tony Bingham on a client who paid dearly for taking her builder’s quote and completion date too literally – with a whole lot of variations on top
Challenges to adjudication: keep it plain and simple
Any challenge to a purported right to adjudicate must be plain, specific and certain if it is to succeed in court
Homebuyer surveys: consultants, beware the faults you can’t see
A surveyor who failed to seek certification for a refurbished home has been stuck with massive rebuild costs
Adjudicate first, litigate after
A Scottish court has upheld the NEC3 provision that makes adjudication mandatory before litigation can be sought
A question of scope
A party that wants to limit the scope of an adjudication must be wary of asking questions that accidentally widen the dispute
Adjudication in insolvency: any further questions?
The latest instalment in the saga of adjudications involving insolvent companies brings more questions than answers