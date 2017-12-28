Vince Clancy

Vincent Clancy is chief executive of Turner & Townsend. Tipped for success over a decade ago in Building’s 40 Under 40, he has been a driving force behind the programme management and construction consultancy’s stellar growth during his 20 year career with the business. Since becoming CEO in 2008, Vincent has helped steer the firm’s successful global expansion, increasing turnover by more than £100m and headcount by 34% to exceed 3,000. His experience working with global clients on the world’s largest programmes offers a unique insight into a fast changing industry characterised by increasing complexity.