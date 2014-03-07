William Burton

William Burton

William Burton is an experienced interim leader whose background spans both the public and private sectors. His most recent positions include group chief executive roles for Page & Moy Travel Group and the Travel Acquisition Company. In addition, he has acted as chief operating officer for government agencies such as the British Library and The Rural Payments Agency.  In his earlier career, William held senior sales and marketing roles in the commercial sector including British Airways, Thomson Holidays and Thistle Hotels.