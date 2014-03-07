William Burton
William Burton is an experienced interim leader whose background spans both the public and private sectors. His most recent positions include group chief executive roles for Page & Moy Travel Group and the Travel Acquisition Company. In addition, he has acted as chief operating officer for government agencies such as the British Library and The Rural Payments Agency. In his earlier career, William held senior sales and marketing roles in the commercial sector including British Airways, Thomson Holidays and Thistle Hotels.
We need to work together on apprenticeships
Only by avoiding the ‘skills timebomb’ can construction reap the rewards of recovery
The question of confidence
We need a long-term and steady pipeline of work to guard against wild variations in industry sentiment
New year, new challenges
The improving economy brings threats as well as opportunities
How can we help firms reinvent themselves?
The top firms in the industry have been through this process many times before
Getting to grips with an ageing workforce
How do we retain the experience that older staff bring?
Construction suffers when it ignores diversity
Construction remains white and male dominated and is missing out on talent elswhere
Replenishing the industry's workforce
Attracting and retaining new workers to construction will require a new approach to education and training
The right skills for the 2025 challenge
The Industrial Strategy signifies a brighter future for construction if we can get our act in gear now