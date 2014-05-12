Andrew Pryke

With 25 years as a director and project lead at James Stirling Michael Wilford & Associates and John McAslan and Partners, Andrew has delivered award-winning projects such as The Lowry, Manchester, No I Poultry, London and The Royal Academy of Music, London.

As architectural board design director at Capita Symonds, Andrew led the BIM strategy for architecture. He won a World Architecture award for masterplanning in Southampton while delivering landmark projects in the rail, aviation, education and commercial sectors in the UK and worldwide.

Andrew is currently managing director for Bam Design and BIM director for Bam Construct UK’s property development, design, construction and FM services, delivering key BIM projects such as the Google headquarters at King’s Cross and a new office development at 110 Queen Street, Glasgow.