Balfour Beatty has signed the contract to build the HMP Highland in Inverness which will be Scotland’s first net zero prison.

The 200-place building will double the space of the scheme it is replacing, Inverness Prison, and will be the first new prison in the area for over a century.

Costing £209m, HMP Highland, which is due to be completed by 2026, will operate on renewable energy sources including heat pumps.

Balfour said that it will reduce the number of deliveries for materials as well as lorry movements entering and leaving the site, in order to lower carbon emissions.

The firm was first named preferred bidder for the job two years ago having beaten rivals including Kier and local firm Robertson.