Bill Bordass
Bill Bordass is a building scientist who worked at RMJM London, where he led its building services and energy groups. In 1984 he set up William Bordass Associates, which studies the technical and environmental performance of new, existing and historic buildings in operation and works closely with human factors specialists. He was on the Probe team which undertook and published 20 post-occupancy evaluations of recently completed buildings. He is research and policy adviser to the Usable Buildings Trust charity, which collects and disseminates information on building performance and its implications. He has contributed to over 200 publications including energy consumption guides, the Soft Landings Framework (2009) and the Special Issue of Building Research & Information on New Professionalism (2013).
Can our politicians set a carbon saving example to the world?
Cutting our carbon emissions is not just a matter of technical measures, it requires a dramatic cultural change and real political will
Making up energy policy as we go along
Without a proper evidence base, this government is making decisions on energy, carbon and buildings that are disastrously ill-informed
Time for joined up thinking
Why the industry needs an independent policy and technical platform with improving building performance as its primary objective
Does anyone understand the performance gap?
The disparity between our buildings’ actual and predicted energy performance is down to a lack of understanding of what causes it
A model answer to a difficult problem
Future schools have to use a fraction of the energy of the ones we have now. Here Simon Foxell and Bill Bordass explain what designers can do to make it happen