Chloe McCulloch wins Editor of the Year prize at the PPA awards

Building’s editorial director Chloe McCulloch has won a prize at the prestigious Professional Publishers Association awards.

McCulloch, who also oversees Building’s sister titles Housing Today and Building Design, picked up the award for Editor of the Year (Business Media) at a ceremony in London last night.

The judges said that under McCulloch’s leadership “Building yielded excellent results formed from a well thought out strategy delivering high quality journalism across a variety of initiatives and content streams.”

So thrilled to have won #PPA Editor of the Year (Business Media) - huge thanks to all the @BuildingNews team for being amazing pic.twitter.com/gcSQxp2fuH — Chloe McCulloch (@chloemcculloch1) June 28, 2023

The award follows the launch of the Building the Future commission in January, an ambitious 12-month project to improve the built environment launched to mark Building’s 180th anniversary.

The award also recognises McCulloch’s leadership in identifying that the skills crisis was fast becoming the industry’s biggest headache. In response the team launched an editorial campaign on International Women’s Day called Every Person Counts that reached out to Building’s audience for examples of employment initiatives that make a difference to skills, workplace culture and diversity.

In the award period, McCulloch boosted newsletter open rates, increased time on page, deepened Building’s social media engagement and oversaw an increase in subscriptions revenue

The award comes just a fortnight after Building’s publisher Assemble Media Group won Small Digital Publisher of the Year at the Association of Online Publishers’ Digital Publishing Awards. The judges said: “Assemble Media Group has worked all its brands hard, delivered campaigning journalism putting their brands at the centre of their industry, delivered innovative initiatives and growth against all key metrics.”