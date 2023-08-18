Younger construction professionals now have until 25 August to enter ideas competition

The deadline for Building’s first Future Thinkers Award for younger construction professionals has been extended by a week.

Those wishing to enter the competition, which is searching for innovative thinking from those aged 35 years or under, now have until 25 August to send in their submission.

The competition is part of the Building the Future Commission, Building’s ambitious 12-month project with the goal of improving the built environment.

>> Read more: Building launches competition to find ideas from the next generation

Building is inviting younger professionals from construction and architecture to submit an idea related to any of the following categories:

skills and education

energy and net zero

housing and planning

infrastructure

building safety

project delivery

workplace culture

leadership and creating communities

This could be a pitch for new ways of working, innovative uses of technology or policy proposals to improve the industry as a whole, or something completely different.

Those wishing to enter must submit a 500-word essay outlining their idea. Optionally, applicants can also submit a two-minute video clip to supplement their writing.

Our panel of Building the Future Commissioners - leading figures in the worlds of business, policy, research and education- will help us select the winner.

The winner will have their idea featured on Building, and will be honoured at the Building the Future Commission Conference in London 27 September (details below)