Younger construction professionals now have until 25 August to enter ideas competition
The deadline for Building’s first Future Thinkers Award for younger construction professionals has been extended by a week.
Those wishing to enter the competition, which is searching for innovative thinking from those aged 35 years or under, now have until 25 August to send in their submission.
The competition is part of the Building the Future Commission, Building’s ambitious 12-month project with the goal of improving the built environment.
Building is inviting younger professionals from construction and architecture to submit an idea related to any of the following categories:
- skills and education
- energy and net zero
- housing and planning
- infrastructure
- building safety
- project delivery
- workplace culture
- leadership and creating communities
This could be a pitch for new ways of working, innovative uses of technology or policy proposals to improve the industry as a whole, or something completely different.
Those wishing to enter must submit a 500-word essay outlining their idea. Optionally, applicants can also submit a two-minute video clip to supplement their writing.
Our panel of Building the Future Commissioners - leading figures in the worlds of business, policy, research and education- will help us select the winner.
The winner will have their idea featured on Building, and will be honoured at the Building the Future Commission Conference in London 27 September (details below)
Join us at the Building the Future Commission Conference
You can join the Building the Future Commission Conference in Westminster on 27 September to hear from leading figures across the construction industry and find out more about the work of the commission.
The day will include panel debates on net zero, digital transformation and building safety as well as talks from high-profile keynote speakers on future trends and ideas that could transform the sector.
There will also be the chance to feed in your ideas to the commission and to network with other industry professionals keen to share knowledge.
You can follow our progress using #BuildingTheFuture on social media.
