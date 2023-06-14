Building has today launched an ideas competition for younger construction professionals.

The Future Thinkers Award seeks to harness the most innovative thinking from under 35-year-olds across the industry.

The competition is part of the Building the Future Commission, Building’s ambitious 12-month project to improve the built environment.

The competition invites younger professionals to submit an idea to improve the built environment. This could an pitch for new ways of working, innovative uses of technology or policy proposals to improve the industry as a whole, or something completely different.

Applicants will be asked to explain their big idea in a written piece of no more than 500 words and will also have the option to record a two-minute video pitch with further details.

The winning entrant will receive an award at the Building the Future Commission Conference in London 27 September. They will also have their idea featured in Building magazine.

The winner will be chosen by our Building the Future Commissioners, who are all leading figures drawn from the worlds of business, policy, research and education.

Ideas will be considered across any of our eight commission streams, namely skills and education, energy and net zero, housing and planning, infrastructure, building safety, project delivery, workplace culture and leadership and creating communities.

The competition is open to anybody aged under 35 working in the built environment.

To enter email your 500-word submission and optional short video file to buildingfuturecommission@building.co.uk. The closing date for entires is 18 August.