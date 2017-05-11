Chris Tinker
Chris Tinker, a chartered builder, joined the Crest Nicholson Group in 1988. Through the ninetines he was instrumental in the acquisition and master planning of several of the group’s major residential projects, leading to his appointment in 2002 as managing director of Crest Nicholson Developments. Chris joined the executive management team in 2007 and is now regeneration chairman and is also responsible for sustainability strategy. He is also a director of the Enterprise M3 Local Enterprise Partnership and advisor to the HCA’s Design and Sustainability Advisory Group.
Pulling down the barriers
The new government must remove planning obstacles from build-to-rent developments to allow the sector to compete with the rest of the market if it wants to encourage growth, says Chris Tinker
Coming up roses
The government has held back from being too prescriptive about what constitutes a garden village, but key principles of character, lifestyle and legacy underpin the best of them
Where are all the small and medium sized housebuilders?
The major housebuilders are blamed for not building enough houses, but if the odds were not stacked against small and medium developers, they would be there to help drive up volumes
Getting back on track
The vote to leave the EU triggered a loss in investor and buyer confidence. While there has been some recovery, sentiment remains cautious and both developers and the government must look to support housing delivery in uncertain times
Housebuilding: For starters…
The government’s pledge to create 200,000 starter homes by 2020 is ambitious, and must be paired with clear regulation from the off to avoid confusion and delays
Down the garden path
The government still seems keen to invoke the garden city movement of the past to provide much-needed housing. Planning and innovation will be key to deliver high-quality results
Housebuilding: In the balance
The rate and extent of change to different housing policies designed to stimulate delivery could see their desired effects cancelled out. Maintaining stability of delivery is key for the sector’s growth
Housebuilding: Home delivery
The government is keen to move away from `generation rent’ but are the measures it is putting in place enough to deliver the homes the country needs?
Drawing battle lines
Under Jeremy Corbyn’s leadership, the Labour Party differs wildly to the Conservatives in its answer to the housing crisis and attitude to social housing. It will be interesting to see how the government responds to the new rhetoric
Will the budget undermine housing delivery?
What impact will the Conservative’s cut to rents paid for affordable housing have on delivery?
Policy review
What will the Conservative’s right to buy and starter homes initiative mean for UK housing?
No fear of government turning housebuilder
Housebuilders will welcome the government’s return to directly commissioning homes if it genuinely increases supply
Lyons doesn't grasp planning nettle
Further simplification needed if new entrants to the industry are to be encouraged
How does your garden grow?
Garden cities hold out the attractive prospect of helping meet the demand for new housing, but political, financial and planning obstacles could nip them in the bud
More small sites needed to boost housing supply
There’s no chance of meeting demand for homes by prioritising large sites, despite political consensus, says Chris Tinker of Crest Nicholson
Help to Buy: Keep up the support
Retaining the Help to Buy scheme through to 2020 would provide the confidence the industry needs to invest and increase housing supply, and enable thousands of people to buy their first home
Apprentices: How do we reverse the decline?
Despite government investment, the number of construction apprentices has halved through the downturn
Will Help to Buy boost supply long term?
The uncertainty created by its 2016 end date means housebuilders may not ramp up production as quickly as hoped
True sustainability comes from the boardroom
The housebuilders that are performing on sustainability don’t wait for regulation to drive them
SME housebuilders key to beat housing crisis
The industry as currently formed cannot produce more than 150,000 homes per year