Claire Bonham-Carter

Claire Bonham-Carter is a principal and director of sustainable development, design and planning at AECOM. Based in San Francisco, Claire works with planning and design teams around the world to affect policy and built form to help communities mitigate and adapt to climate change. She has led the development of over 20 climate action plans. Claire has also been involved with helping cities to plan for sea level rise, reduce their carbon footprints and establishing sustainability frameworks for urban regeneration projects.

    New York's housing stock challenge

    2014-04-25T06:56:00

    New York already has some of the lowest emissions per capita of any major international city, but this recent report highlights areas where it could go further

    Greening New York City

    2014-04-22T13:37:00

    Here’s the story about how a group of green building professionals got together to produce an important report but nearly came unstuck by Superstorm Sandy …

    Greening the megacity: Ideas from the front line

    2014-02-19T07:00:00

    The recent C40 Mayor’s Summit in Johannesburg has showed that the Global North has a lot to learn from its southern neighbours

    Benefits beyond climate action

    2013-09-10T10:31:00

    Encouraging people to cycle or walk in cities will not only help the environment but improve health, air quality and help the economy