Claire Bonham-Carter

Claire Bonham-Carter is a principal and director of sustainable development, design and planning at AECOM. Based in San Francisco, Claire works with planning and design teams around the world to affect policy and built form to help communities mitigate and adapt to climate change. She has led the development of over 20 climate action plans. Claire has also been involved with helping cities to plan for sea level rise, reduce their carbon footprints and establishing sustainability frameworks for urban regeneration projects.