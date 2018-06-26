David Whysall
David Whysall is managing director of UK infrastructure at Turner & Townsend, and co-chair of Constructing Excellence
- Comment
Heathrow expansion: a landmark opportunity for UK infrastructure
By committing to offsite construction on a significant scale, Heathrow is giving a welcome boost to modern construction techniques, writes David Whysall
- Comment
Thought for tomorrow: UK transport infrastructure
David Whysall of Turner & Townsend imagines a more efficient future for travel
- Comment
Heathrow hubs highlight how a sector deal could make a difference
There is a powerful appetite for innovation in construction – government needs to help transform the industry with a sector deal
- Comment
How infrastructure can tackle construction’s productivity conundrum
Technology, modernisation and skills are vast challenges facing the industry today - but productivity is a problem too
- Comment
David Whysall: Why we need Generation Y
To win the battles of the future, we need to enlist the impatient and energetic youngsters of ‘Generation Y’ as quickly as possible – regardless of the recession