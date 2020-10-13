Debbie Hobbs
Debbie Hobbs joined Legal & General Property as sustainability manager in July 2012, having previously headed up the sustainability and climate change practise of ENVIRON. Prior to this Debbie was a regional director at AECOM within the Sustainable Development Group and the group environmental manager at MEPC. This followed positions at Trend Controls, West Sussex council and Wimpey Homes. Debbie is a chartered engineer (MCIBSE) with 25 years experience in the sustainability and carbon management sector. She chairs the Central London Energy Managers Group (CLEMG) and sits on the CIBSE Energy Performance Committee. She is also a member of the BPF’s sustainably committee and is currently chairing the BBP’s working group, revising the BBP’s managing agent’s toolkit. She recently managed two five-year Carbon Trust programmes looking at the new build design and the refurbishment of low carbon buildings, with particular emphasis on the performance of low and zero carbon technologies, in use. She is also an EPC, DEC and ACI assessor and was recently Carbon Trust Standard auditor assessing many corporate companies including Tesco, John Lewis, M&S, Sainsbury, Debenhams, IKEA, Pearsons and the Bank of England.
The changing language of construction
ISG’s Debbie Hobbs picks out the latest jargon that says so much about rapidly evolving building practices
Asking how much net zero will cost is the wrong question
Aside from environmental damage businesses face a bleak future if they do not tackle this challenge right now, says ISG’s Debbie Hobbs
What's the social value of an office building?
A recent study has tried to quantify the social impact an office development can have on a local area, the theory being if you can measure it you can maximise it
Wellbeing: Going mainstream
It’s time for all of us to talk the language of health and wellbeing
Is the performance gap really such a mystery?
A lack of accountability is putting building performance in the UK well behind international operations
How do we get GB to move from G to B?
If property investors are to improve the energy performance of their assets they need clarity on the government’s long-term aims
Debbie Hobbs picks 'What clients want'
This feature pointed to a welcome trend of clients and contractors increasingly sharing information
Energy performance: Postulation or practice?
We urgently need work out how to assess the real in-use energy performance of our commercial buildings so we can understand their true output
Will weather or politics dictate the path for sustainability?
We need to wake up to the fact that we are all individually and collectively responsible for finding solutions to climate change
Stop-start on non-domestic zero carbon is a non-starter
The industry needs clarity from the government on green commitments – and fast
How green is growth?
In the UK government’s ambitions, the drive towards economic recovery looks set to trump the need for sustainable regulation
My predictions for sustainability in 2014
There is much that the industry can do for itself in 2014, but still need greater clarity from government on several key issues
So you thought the accuracy of EPCs was improving?
Recent experience demonstrates that the accuracy of energy performance certificates varies. And that poses serious problems for the efficacy of forthcoming regulations
The real measure of sustainability
The industry needs universally accepted measures of sustainability that are realistic about the true operational performance of buildings