Derek Pitcher

Derek Pitcher is a managing director at consultant Sweett Group with responsibility for the group’s operations in Europe, the Middle East and India. Derek joined Cyril Sweett in 1978, became a partner at the age of 30 and managing director of the quantity surveying business in 1996. He joined the board in 2000. He is a now a board director of the VVA Sweett joint venture in America, responsible for a number of key accounts in the commercial and retail sectors and has led the group’s move into the nuclear and manufacturing sectors. Derek is also the honorary treasurer of the British Council of Shopping Centres and an active member of the British Council of Offices, Design and Build Foundation and the RICS Procurement panel.