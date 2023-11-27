Wins for Building, publisher Assemble Media Group and individual journalists at two separate awards ceremonies

Building’s journalism was recognised at two major awards ceremonies last week.

On Friday, Building’s Chloe McCulloch was named editor of the year at the Independent Professional Publishers Association awards in central London.

It follows a year in which Building launched the Building the Future Commission – a major project looking at ways of improving the built environment to mark Building’s 180th anniversary. Building also continued to campaign for ways to tackle the construction skills crisis and improve diversity and inclusion in the industry through its Every Person Counts campaign.

A PPA spokesperson said: “Our judges were really impressed by Chloe – a great example of campaigning journalism. Shining a light on key issues within its readership.”

At the same event, Building’s publisher Assemble Media Group was awarded the diversity and inclusion prize for Every Person Counts. PPA said the judges felt the entry covered all aspects of diversity and inclusion and showed Assemble is “committed to driving change.”

Building’s deputy editor Dave Rogers walked away with the writer of the year award. Rogers’ entry included his writing about the Turner & Townsend and Alinea merger and his coverage of the HS2 saga and the mothballing of the Euston site.

A PPA spokesperson said: “Dave caught the judges’ eyes with his attention to detail, both financially and operationally - with a clear impact on the reader.”

Building’s sister title Housing Today was also given a special mention for it’s A Fair Deal for Housing campaign, which calls for the government to recommit to its 300,000 homes a year target and works with the industry to look at ways this can be achieved.

There was always success for Building journalists at the International Building Press awards last Thursday.

Rogers was again successful, landing business and financial journalist of the year.

Reporter Daniel Gayne won the new journalist of the year. His entry included his interview with former footballer and property developer Gary Neville and his work looking at plans to rebuild Ukraine.