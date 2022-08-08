Faithful+Gould and Atkins
Supply chain visibility and buy-in key to social value success
Unless social value is embedded into the procurement you’re losing the maximum benefit, write Peter Masonbrook and Pamela Paul
Net zero communities of the future depend on decarbonisation now
Benchmarking, roadmapping and delivering are the keys to portfolio decarbonisation, writes Atkins’ Stuart McLaren
Forming an industry-wide approach to social value
Social value is increasingly prized, but how it is defined and measured varies widely – as does the appreciation of its importance