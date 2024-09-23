The public transport hub designed by Mott Macdonald is set to open in 2027

Liverpool City Region Combined Authority has approved a £96m funding package to build the Liverpool Baltic station in the Baltic Triangle.

The planning application for the project is due to be submitted next month, with construction beginning next year pending approvals from the Department for Transport.

Plans for the development include step-free access from the street to the train, passenger waiting facilities, accessible toilets, secure cycle parking, and improved links to the area’s walking and cycling networks.

It will be built on the site of St James Station, which closed in 2017, with its new name being selected by public vote.

The lead designer for the project is Mott MacDonald with Owen Ellis as the principle designer, the latter having completed similar works including Sheffield Station, Ainsdale Station and Ilkley Station.

Mayor of the Liverpool City Region, Steve Rotheram, pledged to open the new station by 2027.

He said: “We’re investing nearly £100 million into a station that’s going to change the face of one of the coolest, most vibrant areas in the country – and we’re not stopping there.

“We’ve got plans for three more stations in Daresbury, Woodchurch, and Carr Mill. Good public transport is a right that should be enjoyed by all, not just those living in London.”

Rotheram, who won his third successive term as mayor of Liverpool City Region in May, hopes that an enhanced railway system will encourage more residents to travel by public transport, supporting his goal for the region to reach net zero by 2035.

The city’s £80m Headbolt Lane Station, which opened in Kirkby last year, is served by battery-powered trains as part of this green initiative.

The new project’s budget will come from the £710m City Region Sustainable Transport Settlement (CRTS).