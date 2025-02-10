Alex Funk
Alex Funk is a reporter on Building, Building Design and Housing Today
Contact info
- News
Vistry team set for next phase of £1.2bn south London regen scheme
Housebuilder and Metropolitan Thames Valley Housing to deliver 323 homes at Clapham Park
- News
New funding model could deliver £4.5bn for transport projects, says WSP
Tax Increment Financing (TIF) could unlock billions for TfL extensions if formatted for residential use
- In partnership
Building Wales’ future: Industry leaders charted path for growth and innovation
Our Building the Future Think Tank, in partnership with Constructing Excellence Wales, hosted a regional roundtable in Wales. The discussions explored what the sector needs to both be resilient and create communities that are moving forward
- News
Bristol student block in city’s Temple Quarter development gains planning approval
Building will be tallest in Temple Quarter regeneration
- News
Malaysian firm invests £2bn to accelerate UK’s biggest brownfield scheme
Plans for Brabazon town include 6,500 new homes and 17,000-seat arena near Bristol
- News
South London council looking for developer on £250m housing scheme
Tenders back in spring with winner due by November
- News
New RICS president warns skills shortage could ‘derail’ Starmer’s housebuilding plans
Justin Sullivan says demand for skilled workers is “white hot” as industry requires 250,000 extra bodies by 2028
- News
Historic England rounds up most ‘remarkable’ 2024 heritage listings
A brutalist church, a 1930s house and a mock Tudor pub among highlights of buildings given protection this year
- News
Green light for 4,500 homes in South Cambridgeshire after four-year stall
Complaint from Enviroment Agency put scheme on back burner in January 2021
- News
Local groups raise concern over height of towers at Earls Court redevelopment
Tallest building will be 42 storeys
- News
Fall in builders merchants’ sales starting to ease, BMF finds
Shallower declines could indicate a gradual return to growth, group adds
- News
Council buys development in Liverpool stalled by legal wrangles and previous owner’s administration
Plans for offices and housing on Great George Street have been on hold for years
- News
Bouygues’ UK boss stepping down after eight years in charge
Fabienne Viala will be succeeded by Philippe Bernard in the new year
- Features
Open Doors: inspiring school students with a site tour around Wood Wharf
Last week, students and construction professionals gathered on the top floor of a glassy office building in Canary Wharf to discuss routes into the industry and take a close-up look at a major construction site
- News
Aecom working on Greater Manchester’s first new railway station planned in two decades
£32m project could be up and running by 2027
- News
Ofgem awards £2bn for offshore wind ‘electricity superhighway’
Regulator to help pay for Eastern Green Link 1 cable to reduce reliance on foreign power
- Features
40 Under 40: meet the brightest and best of construction’s next generation
Building is spotlighting 40 people under the age of 40 who seem set to change the future of construction
- Features
Elevating security standards in commercial student accommodation
Purpose-built student housing up and down the country continues to magnetise crime. At a roundtable hosted by Building in partnership with Jeld-Wen, experts shared their insights into how risk can be managed now and in the future
- News
East West Rail reveals updated plans for final stage of project
New railway links and stations proposed to complete route connecting Oxford and Cambridge
- News
Government boosts offshore wind investment at COP29
Bonus scheme to fund up to £200m for projects, as Scottish Power seals deal for East Anglia TWO wind farm