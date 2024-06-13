Galliford Try will unveil a year-end trading update next month after the firm this morning said it had won a £69m school scheme in Scotland.

The listed contractor will unveil its year-end update on 11 July for the 12 months ending 30 June.

Last month, the firm said it was targeting an industry-beating 4% margin by 2030 and expected turnover to jump by £800m to £2.2bn under its 2030 growth strategy.

The school job in Paisley will be built for Renfrewshire Council and will include a 300-seat theatre with the school having a capacity for close to 1,400 pupils. It has been designed by Ryder Architecture.

Galliford Try will unveil its next set of annual results on 19 September.