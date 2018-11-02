Gary Sullivan
Gary Sullivan is char of construction logistics at Wilson James
- Comment
Worried about the skills shortage? Try employing former military personnel
Don’t offer jobs to former service men and women out of pity; employ them because they are competent, ambitious, hardworking and quick to adapt
- Features
Joining forces: how UK construction helped after Hurricane Irma
When Hurricane Irma struck the British Virgin Islands last September, the government’s disaster relief effort sprung into action