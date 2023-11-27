Body working with Building Better to find suppliers on four-year deal

Procurement for Housing (PfH) is seeking to re-procure a volumetric construction framework worth a total £400m over the next four years.

The framework is intended to help make category 1 modern methods of construction a mainstream housebuilding solution in the coming years.

It is divided into a lot for low rise houses and a lot for low and medium apartments and mixed-use developments, each worth £200m.

PfH is working with the Building Better, an alliance of 29 housing associations and councils, to develop a list of suppliers.

Established in 2004, PfH is a national procurement consortium for the social housing sector, backed by the National Housing Federation, Chartered Institute of Housing and HouseMark.

The consortium helps its members, which manage more than 75% of the UK’s social housing stock, to achieve efficiency savings in procurement.

Firms have until 5 January to bid, with the contract set to run from March 2024 to February 2028.