As the government’s levelling up agenda struggles to gain traction, a group of industry leaders share their thoughts on alternative approaches to regeneration. Ben Flatman reports.

For much of the past century, developers and architects told communities up and down the country that if they wanted to reinvigorate their towns and boost growth, the first thing they needed to do was knock down the old streets and buildings and replace them with new ones. Bigger roads, multistorey carparks and shopping centres usually followed.

The often-disastrous results quickly became all too obvious to most ordinary citizens. Historic town centres, with their flexible fine grain of smaller, adaptable buildings, were gutted. Much-loved buildings were razed to the ground, independent retailers replaced by chains, and the distinctiveness and local pride that made places special were lost.

Widened roads and an emphasis on car use left many places choked by traffic and pollution. And while site consolidation made it easier for investors to buy and sell real estate, when shopping centres and big retailers started failing - as they have done over the last decade - this left behind a surplus of huge, often inflexible buildings, that no one was quite sure what to do with.

And yet the ability of developers and architects to seduce local politicians with seductive visions of shiny new-build ‘regeneration’ never really went away. Even as it became evident that dependence on the same old high street chains and developers was not sustainable, places across the UK seemed to become ever more desperate to find that quick-fix retail or office project that would ‘save’ their high street or CBD.

At a recent meeting, convened by RIBA and The Prince’s Foundation, in the Lancashire town of Fleetwood, figures from architecture, placemaking and property, came together to share lessons from the recent past, and to discuss how approaches to regeneration are changing. The meeting took place in the town’s former hospital, which is being repurposed as a multiuse community building.

What emerged was a positive story around the power of local engagement, the value of reusing existing buildings, and the need for local authorities and developers to start seeing our built environment from new perspectives. In particular, there was a focus on celebrating ordinary buildings that many developers, councils and consultants often regard as too challenging to reuse. This is what they said:

The Property Developer Tim Heatley is the founder of Capital & Centric, a Manchester-based property developer that specialises in the creative reuse of existing buildings. His company has repurposed a string of former warehouses and unloved structures across the north of England. “We reuse buildings”, says Heatley. “Some are listed and some aren’t. Some are what we call ‘socially listed’ – you could knock it down but that’s not the best thing for the community or residents, because it’s still got a value to it.” Capital & Centric is not the first high-profile Manchester property company to foreground reuse – Urban Splash did much to pave the way from the 1990s onwards – but Heatley has brought a new energy and purpose to the sector. Notably, Heatley relishes the creative challenge in finding new uses for buildings where others can’t see the potential. “We know we’re on the right track when people say to us ‘I don’t think that’s going to work, I think that’s problematic, I think that’s going to be difficult’”, he says. “If we’re not pushing boundaries and we’re not ruffling feathers and upsetting some people, then we’re not trying hard enough.” He believes that the best thing about an existing building is that it creates “boundaries and barriers” as to what the developer and architect can do. His view is that it’s these types of constraints that bring out the best in his team: “the really good creatives get great when they’re told what they can’t do.” He attributes his company’s rapid growth over the last 15 years to an understanding of “the psychology of existing buildings”. In particular, he believes that buyers almost always prefer refurbished buildings to new builds. “Our consumer loves them”, he says. “They attribute real value to them – even building from the 60s and 70s.” Full screen in popup Previous

Crusader is an apartment complex, designed by shedkm, that involved the conversion of a 200-year old warehouse in Manchester Source: Daniel Hopkinson

Bunker, designed by shedkm, is a former Littlewoods catalogue warehouse in Liverpool that has been repurposed as offices Source: Jack Hobhouse

Sarah Robinson is an architect and the associate director (UK) for architecture and heritage at The Prince’s Foundation, which she describes as “a placemaking and education charity”. The charity’s projects include the refurbishment of New Cumnock’s town hall and swimming pool, as well as a key advisory role supporting the reuse of the former hospital in Fleetwood.

She is a strong advocate for the way in which reuse of ordinary buildings can help bring hope back to struggling communities, while addressing the green transition and building local economic capacity. But she acknowledges that architects’ reticence to work on basic refurbishment projects – typically seen as less glamorous – remains an obstacle to progress.

“I think as architects we need to probably step aside and think about the greater good”, says Robinson. Asserting that the way in which many architects still operate may be “holding us back”, she advocates for a new attitude. “You have to look past what the architecture looks like”, she argues. “We need to think about heritage in a different way. We have to think of heritage as everything that’s been given to us by the previous generation. We need to make use of that now because the default really shouldn’t be to build new.”

She says that often one of the first challenges faced when taking on an old building is a lack of as-built drawings, and usually poor information about services. This can require an initial upfront investment in surveys and measured drawings.

Full screen in popup Previous

New Cumnock Pool was fully refurbished by the Dumfries House Trust (now part of The Prince's Foundation) in 2017, having previously been threatened with demolition Source: The Prince's Foundation In 2016 The Dumfries House Trust (now part of The Prince's Foundation) rejuvenated New Cumnock's Town Hall. Its much-needed face-lift spearheaded a master plan for heritage-led regeneration in the village that aims to inspire the local community. Source: Iain Brown

Referring to the former Fleetwood hospital building in which she’s sitting, she notes that “many buildings like this up and down the country need to find a new purpose”. But she highlights seed-funding as a critical hurdle such projects need to jump: “How do you find the money to reuse a building like this. Funding has been a great challenge.”

Alongside “lots of funding applications”, Robinson believes that “pragmatism is really key”. She argues for a new pragmatic approach to building control in order to facilitate a circular economy in materials. While seeking to reuse “everything we can” at Fleetwood, Robinson says that the project can’t necessarily afford sustainability consultants and material passports. “We have to do it in a more practical way”, she says.

One concern is that current approaches to regulation and building control make it difficult to reuse some materials. She believes that this is where more flexibility is required. “Door sets are something that’s really difficult to repurpose, because you can’t get them signed off by building control in a public building”, she says. “But actually, everyone wants us to reuse these materials, so what are we going to do about all of that. How do we reuse laminate, how do we reuse carpet?”

Full screen in popup Previous

The former Fleetwood hospital is being repurposed as a new community hub, with design and project advise from The Prince's Foundation Source: Ben Flatman A view of the proposed new community café within the former Fleetwood hospital Source: The Prince's Foundation / Fleetwood Trust

The project to reuse Fleetwood’s old hospital as a new community asset, has received a recent boost with a £1m grant from the Youth Investment Fund. This has enabled the community trust that’s leading on the project alongside The Prince’s Foundation to engage with young people in the area and get them to contribute to the design.

The desire to engage young people extends to working with local SME builders, who are being encouraged take on apprentices. “We’ve had local contractors working on this building being very aware that we get local people involved at every single point”, says Robinson. “Building education and capacity in the area is so important”.

Asked what inputs she’d like to see from local authorities, Robinsons says: “Speed, efficiency and engagement. If someone [within the local authority] is interested, that’s half the battle”.

The TV presenter George Clarke is an architect and well-known TV presenter. With almost two decades of experience in communicating the importance of architecture and reuse, Clarke is well acquainted with the challenges of repurposing existing buildings. He identifies one of the main issues as the regulatory and tax system. “Everybody is passionate about the environment and regeneration, but the big question is around how we pay for these things. Where does that money come from?” asks Clarke. “I think in some ways we have an economic system that is not geared up properly for regeneration and reuse. And it certainly isn’t geared up to be as ecological and sustainable as we can be.” Clarke describes the Paris Agreement, signed in 2015, as a significant moment in the UK’s green transition, but comparing it to the industrial revolution, notes that massive change will only happen at scale once the economic momentum is behind decarbonisation. “We can achieve that kind of revolutionary change again, but we need to make it economically viable”. Highlighting the differences in VAT rates on new builds and refurbishment projects, Clarke argued that “When it comes to repurposing old buildings the tax system isn’t geared up to do what we need it to do”. He then points out that “You are paying VAT still on the repurposing of old buildings, but that doesn’t make any ecological sense whatsoever. So, you’re fighting an enormous battle because the numbers are stacked against you.” He believes the UK needs to be “a bit more intelligent” about how it assesses buildings’ in terms of value and carbon costs. Using the example of Fleetwood hospital, where the meeting is taking place, Clarke argues that “If you analysed the embodied carbon of this building, it would be enormous. If there were financial incentives to be given for the amount of building material that you retain, this building would probably be refurbished already.” Clarke believes we need to learn from our close neighbours in Europe. “You just have to look at Denmark”, he says. “ They started in the 1970s to make a massive transition . They didn’t do it just to be green – they did it to not be dependent on fossil fuels from other countries. They wanted to be energy independent. Now it just so happens that’s been to their benefit massively in making the green transition.” He believes Denmark is punching above its weight when it comes to sustainable design because “from the very top of government, through the treasury, down to local government everyone is pushing in the same direction”. “They have made a massive transition in that 50 years. And we’re absolutely miles behind on that”, he argues, before describing Rish Sunak’s recent deferral of some decarbonisation policies as “just ridiculous”. Speaking from his own experience of working on refurbishment projects, Clarke argues for a more flexible and creative approach to regulation around reuse: “Every building is different. I’ve been involved in so many projects where you could really get bogged down in red tape and regulation.” Calling for more engaged planners and building control officers, he says “If they’re just ticking off boxes then it makes the whole process bloody difficult. It’s amazing when you get a brilliant building control officer and a brilliant planner – in some ways it’s innovation from top to bottom. That’s what the system needs.” The answer he believes, lies in more creative thinking: “You don’t have to be a creative to do that – just open minded.”

Elsie Owusu is an architect and Royal Academician Elect. She had first hand experience early in her career of working on the refurbishment of poorly maintained housing in south London.

Looking out of the window from the hospital in Fleetwood, Owusu says she’s reminded of her first job after leaving the Architectural Association (AA). “I worked in a really run down area in Peckham”, she recalls. “We had an architects’ collective and what we did was refurbish little terraced houses. And we did hundreds of them.”

Solon South-East Housing Association was a housing collective started by Robin and Jessica Sutcliffe, two AA students who had bought and refurbished a house on Solon Road, Brixton. The Solon collective movement grew rapidly with offices throughout the country, providing local homes and jobs for in-house architects, maintenance and construction teams. Owusu and the Sutcliffes were taught and mentored by AA tutor, Keith Critchlow, who was an advocate for grassroots housing initiatives.

Key to the success of the socially inspired enterprise was the engagement of what Owusu describes as “lots and lots of little mom and pop building companies”, that did the construction work. “You had the uncle and the 15 year old who’d just left school”, says Owusu. “It was a really thriving little community business.”

The collective went out into the community and began replicating the model to bring poor quality or derelict housing back into use. “We were providing jobs in the community”, says Owusu. “It just kick-started the regeneration”.

Arguing that such an approach could be utilised again in left behind communities, she says that it’s value is in the way that it builds local capacity and becomes a self-perpetuating activity. Referring to Fleetwood, she says “it would be great to start something like that here because once you do that, people just take it up and it works on its own – it’s like magic.”

The emergence of this type of grassroots activity in 1980s London coincided with growing scepticism around the top-down approach to social housing in the post-war period, as well as the emergence of a powerful conservation lobby. Much of the council housing that had been built in the 1960s and 70s was seen as poorly design and low quality, and had often involved the destruction and dispersement of established working class communities.

While the 1979 Thatcher government put an end to council house building for a generation, leading leftwing Labour politicians in the capital, such as Ken Livingston and Tony Banks, were amongst those already advocating for a different approach to the provision of social housing. One of the innovations that they advocated for was the more widespread refurbishment of existing 19th century housing stock for community use. The debates around how best to provide social housing at this time are a useful reminder that the idea of reuse is hardly a new one.

Owusu argues that such a ground-up approach can be initiated again today with limited capital, and can rapidly be scaled up as required. She also highlights the importance of focusing on small domestic buildings as an alternative approach to more conventional top-down and capital-intensive urban regeneration approaches.

As George Clarke observes of Owusu’s suggestion, this kind of entrepreneurial, small scale and community-based regeneration has the potential to “tick all the boxes” – from youth engagement, to education, housing, training and mentoring.