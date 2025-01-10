Ben Flatman
Ben Flatman is the architectural editor at Buildin, Building Design and Housing Today
Contact info
- News
In pictures: First look at Sadler’s Wells East ahead of opening next month
O’Donnell + Tuomey’s design seeks to create a new hub for dance in East London
- News
Green light for new Luton Town football stadium
Ground being designed by team led by Aecom and Sisa
- News
High-profile team to transform former GSK headquarters
Planning application for Brentford site due in later this year
- News
British Museum appoints Studio Weave for new visitor pavilions
Western Range concept designs go on public display as Studio Weave is appointed to design new pavilions
- Features
Repairing the urban fabric: How a historic city block was reinstated in Marylebone village
Marylebone Square is a mixed-use development that has breathed new life into a long-vacant site in the centre of London. Ben Flatman traces its evolution
- News
Industry bodies urge exemption for Level 7 apprenticeships from funding reforms
Joint statement highlights apprenticeships’ role in addressing skills shortages and meeting government growth targets
- News
Homes England announces £250m joint venture with Oaktree Capital and Greycoat Real Estate
Public-private partnership aims to accelerate large-scale housing developments across England
- Features
The resurrection of Notre Dame: inside the restored cathedral in pictures
Explore the intricate restoration of the cathedral in Paris, where centuries-old craftsmanship meets contemporary design
- Comment
Heritage, sustainability and dysfunction: the lessons of the M&S decision
The drawn-out battle over Marks & Spencer’s Oxford Street redevelopment reflects systemic failures at the heart of the UK’s planning system
- News
PLP’s Brixton mixed-use scheme gets green light
Project will include homes and workspace for local firms
- Features
From the ground up: Ackroyd Lowrie on a mission to turn school leavers into architects with real work experience
With a focus on innovation and access, the east London studio is leading the charge in the architectural education revolution. Ben Flatman reports on how they are helping a new generation of architects to design the cities of tomorrow
- News
Planning granted for major life sciences cluster in Whitechapel
East End scheme has been masterplanned by Allies and Morrison
- Comment
This Stirling Prize is a riposte to the chorus of British declinism
The Elizabeth Line’s Stirling Prize triumph exemplifies Britain’s capacity to deliver transformative, forward-looking infrastructure through exceptional design and collaboration
- News
RIBA unveils finalists for £30m Paddington research centre
Winner to be announced next January
- News
Fosters to lead on Old Trafford masterplan for Manchester United
Project will draw up proposals for club-owned land around stadium
- News
British Museum announces shortlist for Western Range galleries project
Five architect-led teams compete in final stage of competition with winner due early next year
- News
National Gallery renovation team finds hidden letter from donor criticising design
Time capsule discovery sheds light on the behind-the-scenes tensions during the Sainsbury Wing’s construction
- News
Think tank warns Labour against ditching ‘beauty agenda in dash for units’
Deputy prime minister Angela Rayner says word is too ‘subjective’
- News
Images released of Populous and Oualalou + Choi’s proposals for world’s largest football stadium
Grand Stade Hassan II in Casablanca set to host the 2030 World Cup final
- News
Plans in for redevelopment of 1920s office in central London
Designs by Henning Larsen include a new roof garden and more workspace