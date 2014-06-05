Ian Tant
Ian Tant is a senior partner at Barton Willmore, one of the UK’s leading planning and design consultancies. A chartered town planner based in Reading, he has 35 years’ experience in town planning, working on a wide range of projects from plan making to the implementation of major developments, including giving evidence in major planning inquiries. One of his foremost achievements was the return to civilian use of the former Greenham Common airbase. Ian is proud to have had a hand in providing homes and work places for thousands of people through his work and that of the team around him at Barton Willmore.
Garden City Prize: Now the hard work begins
Barton Willmore’s Ian Tant on how a housing obsession bagged a place on the prestigious Wolfson Prize shortlist
New planning guidance waters down government growth commitment
Revised guidance produced with an eye to 2015 election, rather than maximising growth
There's method behind Labour's attack on builders
Proposed planning changes to promote smaller sites could help deliver more homes
2013: The year in which planning started to work
Increasing planning approvals have demonstrated the NPPF is working, but there will be more reform for 2014
When planning co-operation spells paralysis
The government’s well-intentioned introduction of a ‘duty to co-operate’ between councils is a serious problem
CIL: a tax on all your houses
Could the Community Infrastructure Levy be more of a brake on housebuilding than local opposition?
The flaw in Miliband's plan
The Labour leader’s ideas on land-banking aren’t the answer to delivering homes in a recession
The limitations of the localist agenda
Three years on from Eric Pickles’ changes, we must help the government get planning right
Why bigger is better when it comes to housing
Ian Tant asks if it is right for the government to promote its ambitions for large scale developments?
Who will deliver the eco-towns?
The government is breathing life into eco-towns, but the past 18 months have been profoundly discouraging for the private sector