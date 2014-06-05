Ian Tant

Ian Tant is a senior partner at Barton Willmore, one of the UK’s leading planning and design consultancies. A chartered town planner based in Reading, he has 35 years’ experience in town planning, working on a wide range of projects from plan making to the implementation of major developments, including giving evidence in major planning inquiries. One of his foremost achievements was the return to civilian use of the former Greenham Common airbase. Ian is proud to have had a hand in providing homes and work places for thousands of people through his work and that of the team around him at Barton Willmore.