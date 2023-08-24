ISG will deliver a major £14m redevelopment at a grade II* listed building in central London.

The work on Collcutt House, the historic headquarters of maritime professional services firm Lloyds Register, is the first phase of a programme to create a public heritage education and new workspace for the company’s foundation.

The scheme will see the classic stone palazzo building separated from the adjacent 14-storey tower, which was designed in the 1990s by Richard Rogers as an extension to the headquarters.

A process of partial demolition and sequential re-building, will see the creation of a new extension, featuring a new segregated basement plant room and an extended service core as well as two-storey roof plant extension for M&E plant.

Jason Curtis, managing director of ISG’s London Construction business, said: “Key to the success of this project is balancing vital structural modifications with a commitment to preserving the Collcutt Building’s architectural lineage and paying homage to Lloyd’s Register’s esteemed historic heritage.

“Our sensitive approach will help create a resource that endures alongside the legacy of this world-renowned institution.”

The ground and first-floor rooms of the building have undergone meticulous restoration work to safeguard the foundation’s art collection.