James Faflik
James Faflik is a project manager at Gleeds
- Comment
We global citizens must look all over the world to find the best techniques
If we can work better, work smarter, by employing practices used elsewhere in the world, why wouldn’t we?
Regulations latest
All the latest updates on building safety reform
2023 events calendarExplore now
Building AwardsKeep up to date
James Faflik is a project manager at Gleeds
2019-02-01T06:00:00
If we can work better, work smarter, by employing practices used elsewhere in the world, why wouldn’t we?