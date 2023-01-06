James Wates
James has worked in construction his entire life and feels passionately that it plays a crucial role in the UK’s economic and social well-being. Through his numerous roles, he champions change in the sector – encouraging the investment in skills development, greater collaboration, and the application of modern methods of construction, with the ultimate goal of creating a higher quality built environment, stronger communities and a better society.
James read estate management at college and joined Wates construction in 1983, progressing through the management to running sites, before taking on a General Manager role in 1989. He became Chairman in 2013.
His key positions in the sector include: Chairman of the CBI Construction Council, Chairman of CITB, Past President of CIOB, Chairman of the BRE Trust, Non-executive Director of Argent Services LLP, and Co-chair of the government-sponsored Infrastructure Exports: UK.
In line with his belief that good business, well done, is good for society, he has taken on a number of roles outside of the construction sector, including Chairman of the think tank Tomorrow’s Company, Chairman of the Princes Trust Corporate Advisory Group, and Ambassador for the Young Women’s Trust.
In 2012 he was awarded the CBE for services to construction and the charitable sector.
Construction needs solutions – and it needs them now
The Building the Future Commission is an overdue opportunity to effect real change, says James Wates
Dear Ms Truss … work with us to build a better nation
If the new prime minister takes the right actions in partnership with the construction industry, she might just win the next general election, says James Wates
A time to stick together – and play fair
Everybody has a role to play in coping with the far-reaching consequences of the war in Ukraine. Collaboration is key, writes James Wates
Our construction minister needs real clout and a long-term contract
Lee Rowley is the government’s sixth construction minister within the past three years. It’s no surprise that some in the industry are grumbling
Get that September spring in your step
This has always been the month for getting back to normal, our batteries recharged – but it’ll require extra measures this year to get everyone’s bounce back, warns James Wates
Construction has an image problem that is harming recruitment. We have to change
A lack of diversity combined with an out of date mindset means the industry is at a disadvantage when it comes to attracting new talent, says James Wates
The Construction Playbook requires team players
This 80-page document should help unite clients and industry in a common goal, says James Wates
The Grenfell Inquiry reveals the urgent need for a culture change in construction
Cutting corners is never in anybody’s best interest, says James Wates
We are reaching a tipping point for off-site work
The strategy is in place and momentum is building. Now publication of the government’s construction playbook could help drive real change, says James Wates
We have risen to the challenge by working together
At a time of national crisis the construction sector can be proud of the way it has put self-interests aside and acted collaboratively, says James Wates
We can boost the economy with good risk management
James Wates outlines five key steps to improve risk management
Genuine opportunity for transparency
We operate in a fragmented industry and we must raise our game. Clear reporting by companies could serve to transparently build up trust
Despite the Brexit gloom, there's plenty to feel confident about in construction
Enough doom and gloom – there are many ways we are making this industry better, and many more ways we can make it better still. The key is to be confident
We desperately need to instil a positive culture - not box-ticking exercises
We need to think differently about corporate governance to regain public trust – a realistic set of principles will help companies achieve this
Social skills
The collapse of Carillion should lead to a renewed focus on the positive impact that construction businesses can have on society
Charting a course for change
The construction industry needs reform – that much is clear. It’s time to recognise the factors we can’t control and tackle the ones we know we can
Get better soon
The fallout from Carillion’s collapse and the recent gender pay gap data underline the urgent need for our industry to change
Let's get it together
To fix the industry’s problems on inefficiency and building quality, we need better collaboration between builders, engineers and architects early in the process
Diversity is all
The skills shortage means it is vital to recruit more women into the industry, yet the female workforce is still only 13% – so what should we be doing to encourage more women to join?
Ready for a game changer
Construction in the UK faces some big changes and tough challenges - a CLC innovation hub can help the industry succeed