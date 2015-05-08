John Alker
John Alker is director of policy at the UK Green Building Council
The green agenda will not sink with the Lib Dems
On the face of it the Tories may not seem to have much time for the sustainability agenda, but there is cause for optimism
Cameron's speech highlights green battle lines
Sadly, the debate over sustainability policy is becoming increasingly polarised
What would Labour do with the Green Deal?
Labour’s pledge to replace the Green Deal with a new Energy Save scheme has caused major ripples - but what might Labour’s scheme look like?
Sustainable materials: Wood first?
Design teams need the freedom to decide which material will give the best sustainability outcome
FITs due a haircut but government has butchered PVs
There is some merit in cutting subsidies for a technology with falling costs but a sudden U-turn seriously harms sector
Green Deal needs both carrot and stick
Requirement for landlords to improve housing performance at the tenants request shows government is serious about on green policy