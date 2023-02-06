Katherine Evans
Katherine Evans, is partner and head of planning at law firm TLT
A new dawn for onshore wind?
After some policy zig zags, the government is moving towards a commitment to wind farms on land, not just sea
Unpicking the Levelling Up Bill
The proposed legislation has big implications – but the devil will be in the detail
Labour’s alternative planning proposals
A potentially influential private member’s bill sets out four key changes to planning law, writes Katherine Evans
Village greens are for work and play
A new ruling reconciles landowner and public recreation rights but keeps landowners on their toes
Solar panels have a right to light
Overshadowing of solar panels has been ruled to be a material consideration in planning
Takeaways from the 2018 National Planning Policy Framework
How realistic is it to expect that the government will meet its target of 300,000 homes and will the 2018 NPPF help it meet this target?
Draft London Plan: a holistic vision for London
Last week’s draft plan was a bold statement, but could plans for housing come unstuck with poor viability or unwilling landowners?