Lance Taylor

Lance Taylor is chief executive of Rider Levett Bucknall UK and director of the Rider Levett Bucknall global practice. He is responsible for the strategic business development, global expansion and service offer improvement of the independent property and cost consultancy that employs over 3,000 people and operates in more than 100 countries around the world. A global ambassador for the practice, Lance promotes Rider Levett Bucknall via a range of public relations activities. He uses his time overseas to actively promote the wider UK property and construction sector. As a member of the RICS Governing Council and chair of Constructing Excellence International he plays an instrumental role in generating discussions and developing strategy for overseas regions to adopt best practice industry standards through an international alliance of like-minded organisations around the world.