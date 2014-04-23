Lance Taylor
Lance Taylor is chief executive of Rider Levett Bucknall UK and director of the Rider Levett Bucknall global practice. He is responsible for the strategic business development, global expansion and service offer improvement of the independent property and cost consultancy that employs over 3,000 people and operates in more than 100 countries around the world. A global ambassador for the practice, Lance promotes Rider Levett Bucknall via a range of public relations activities. He uses his time overseas to actively promote the wider UK property and construction sector. As a member of the RICS Governing Council and chair of Constructing Excellence International he plays an instrumental role in generating discussions and developing strategy for overseas regions to adopt best practice industry standards through an international alliance of like-minded organisations around the world.
A QS would have helped Brazil avoid its World Cup woes
Brazil is a fast-maturing economy, but delays on World Cup projects highlight the importance of early QS involvement
Opportunity continues to beckon in Russia
Russia provides a long-term opportunity for UK construction, despite the market’s drawbacks
The importance of cost in design
Whole life costs are increasingly important drivers for clients expecting maximum return on good design
Let's seize the opportunities in Saudi Arabia
Infrastructure investment programmes for existing and new cities are on a different scale in the Kingdom
Opportunities for UK firms in South Africa
As well as being a stepping stone into the rest of Africa, South Africa has a growing pipeline of construction work and synergies with the UK market