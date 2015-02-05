Marcus Fagent
Marcus Fagent is a partner at EC Harris and leads its education sector. His oversight covers capital projects on schools, colleges and universities, in the UK and overseas, as well as strategic and asset management work for Academies, Trusts and local government. He leads on Education Funding Agency work across the Priority Schools and Free Schools Programmes, and the Schools Condition Surveys. A civil engineer by training, the last 15 years of his career have been in the design, construction and asset management of schools, including time leading a bidding consortium in the BSF programme.
- Comment
Tuition fees and the risk to university projects
Uncertainty over universities’ income amid the political debate about fees could put up to £1bn of schemes in jeopardy
- Comment
Making extra school places add up
With the cost of addressing the shortage of school places set to reach £18bn, how can the funding gap be bridged?
- Comment
Basic errors: The school places crisis
The ‘smoking gun’ of the school places shortage is being exacerbated by a gap between government funding and the cost of provision
- Comment
Not perfect but good enough for these austere times
Baseline school designs: some may think we’re selling our children short but we need to look at a system that can deliver in tough times