Marcus Fagent

Marcus Fagent is a partner at EC Harris and leads its education sector. His oversight covers capital projects on schools, colleges and universities, in the UK and overseas, as well as strategic and asset management work for Academies, Trusts and local government. He leads on Education Funding Agency work across the Priority Schools and Free Schools Programmes, and the Schools Condition Surveys. A civil engineer by training, the last 15 years of his career have been in the design, construction and asset management of schools, including time leading a bidding consortium in the BSF programme.