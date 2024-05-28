Former Crossrail boss looks forward to overseeing first passenger services between London and Birmingham

Mark Wild has been appointed as the new chief executive of HS2 Ltd. The former Crossrail chief is now expected to oversee the completion of the truncated high-speed rail project.

Wild’s appointment, with a start date yet to be confirmed, follows the departure of Mark Thurston, who led HS2 for six-and-a-half years up to the end of September, 2023.

Wild said: “I look forward to leading HS2 as it progresses from major construction works to its rail systems phase and beyond to the first passenger services.”

He is currently the CEO of the UK gas distribution company SGN and was previously the managing director of London Underground. He was also the former CEO of the statutory authority Public Transport Victoria, which manages the public transport network of Victoria in Australia.

I have every confidence he will grip costs and robustly oversee this project to transform rail travel for generations Mark Harper, transport secretary

Transport secretary Mark Harper said: “Mark Wild brings a wealth of experience with him, including leading the successful delivery of Crossrail, and I have every confidence he will grip costs and robustly oversee this project to transform rail travel for generations.”

Jon Thompson, the executive chair at HS2 said: “Mark joins HS2 Ltd with unrivalled experience and a track record of successful delivery, giving confidence that he will drive this hugely complex programme to completion - providing more reliable and faster services for rail users, while boosting the economies of the West Midlands and London.”

Wild served as a advisor to the Building the Future Commission last year. His HS2 appointment was widely predicted earlier this month.

Last month, a Balfour Beatty Vinci team was given approval to start building two viaducts which would bring the HS2 railway into Birmingham. The tunnel boring machines needed to start tunnelling work from Old Oak Common station to the mothballed Euston station are expected to be delivered to the UK in the near future.