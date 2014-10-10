Matt Fulford
Matt is the director of Inspired Efficiency, advising on energy, sustainability and carbon matters. He has previously been head of low carbon buildings at Sustain, and head of sustainability for EC Harris. As such he has over 10 years of experience in sustainability matters in the built asset and facilities management sectors. Matt has expert knowledge in the area of sustainability and energy within the built environment, he is a regular speaker at conferences and contributes his expert opinion to many articles and consultations on the subject. Never one to shy away from a challenge, Matt’s favoured side-line is advising listed and heritage building owners on sustainability. He successfully delivered the first zero-carbon church in the UK in a grade-I listed Norman building dating back to 1140. Matt undertakes many voluntary positions to promote sustainable development including being a member of the RICS Sustainability Working Group, sustainability advisory to the Diocese of Gloucester and the chair of governors of a Primary Green Flag EcoSchool. Matt is married with two young children who have been taught the importance of recycling and energy conservation at an early age.
Keeping the motivation going
It’s the little things on the green agenda that we should focus on when all seems lost
Do your buildings adapt to climate change?
The buildings we are building now will need to adapt to climate and social changes not just in the long term but in the next five years
Government has quietly unlocked a £900m energy efficiency pipeline
The government’s new energy audit scheme might seem like another green burden on companies, but there is money to be made too
Sustainability should be simple
If we want to save carbon we should save people the hassle of fiddling with the air conditioning
Risk is the key to energy savings
If we want to kick start the market for energy efficiency then we need to take a different view on how we judge risks
Osborne scores 0/10 for green budgeting
The chancellor’s announcements last week were focused on supporting the wrong things
Building with the lights off
How are we going to build low carbon buildings if the UK’s power supply is cut?
Put on a jumper or freeze?
There is a third way to get our energy bills down and that’s to take the shackles off ECO
Cut red tape, not green development
Scrapping the Code for Sustainable Homes risks throwing the baby out with the bathwater