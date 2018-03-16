Matt Goodwin

Matt Goodwin is managing director at Architecture Initiative

  • Thoughtfortomorrow3by2
    Comment

    Thought for Tomorrow: Cities

    2018-03-16T06:00:00

    As part of Building’s 175th anniversary celebrations, we have launched a series in which readers share their visions of how construction could be in 25 years’ time. Here, Matt Goodwin argues that a nuanced approach to urbanisation could transform the capital

  • Matt goodwin bw 2018
    Comment

    Reinvent suburbia to solve London’s housing crisis

    2018-02-06T06:30:00

    While the creation of new suburban communities could potentially deliver large numbers of new homes, the cost of introducing new infrastructure is substantial