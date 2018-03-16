Matt Goodwin
Matt Goodwin is managing director at Architecture Initiative
- Comment
Thought for Tomorrow: Cities
As part of Building’s 175th anniversary celebrations, we have launched a series in which readers share their visions of how construction could be in 25 years’ time. Here, Matt Goodwin argues that a nuanced approach to urbanisation could transform the capital
Reinvent suburbia to solve London’s housing crisis
While the creation of new suburban communities could potentially deliver large numbers of new homes, the cost of introducing new infrastructure is substantial