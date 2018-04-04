Michael Thirkettle
Malta-born British citizen Michael Thirkettle is chief executive of international property and construction consultancy McBains Cooper. He is a driving force behind McBains Cooper’s ambition to change the way the industry works. Michael combines his passion for motorcycles with business - often using the analogy of how the agility and dynamics of a motorcycle and rider synergy can be compared with the interdisciplinary way of working and how McBains Cooper innovates and performs. After working his way up the ladder via a number of property and construction professional consultancies, Michael joined McBains Cooper in 1992. With an expertise in projects and strategic professional advice, he led the property, building surveying and FM outsourcing teams prior to becoming CEO in 2003. Michael has a BSc in building surveying and has been a member of the RICS since 1989. Away from work - and motorcycles, he is married to Donna, and with two children (and a black Labrador called Rossi - after the multiple motorcycling world champion), and enjoys fishing, DIY and golf. Michael is also a vice president supporting his son’s charity, the Muscular Dystrophy Campaign.
Why the social and affordable housing crisis shows no signs of abating
With affordable homes becoming unaffordable, McBains surveyed 100 housebuilders on theie views of the future. The responses were less than inspiring…
Getting skills down to a T
The introduction of T-levels is being sold as a lifeline for industries like construction, but Brexit threatens to derail any benefits
Call me Scrooge but I'm wary about this recovery
Consultants may be tempted to build up their teams on the back of increased activity, but are we sure our fortunes are about to change?
Lessons from Kabul
Not everyone necessarily wants us to do things for them, despite belief to the contrary – they want us to enable them to do things for themselves
Colombia is hungry for growth
The US government may be shutting up shop, but another country in the americas is open for business
Counter-cyclical investments: strategic or stupid?
Markets such as Greece are challenging but could prove very beneficial to SMEs in the long term
Nothing doing
Why consultancy won’t turn into an oligarchy
