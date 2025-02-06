Job now called the Round set to get going this summer with £100m enbaling work

The £1bn towers scheme at 18 Blackfriars has been renamed the Round, the developer behind it has said.

US firm Hines said the new name had been “inspired by the circular cultural hub at its heart that will host year-round events and cultural programming”.

The job is one of the largest set to get going in London this year with four firms due to find out this spring who was won the £100m enabling works and basement contract.

Hines said I has agreed a Section 106 package with Southwark council which includes £74m as a Community Infrastructure Levy payment and £12m as an affordable workspace contribution.

It will include 20,000 sq ft of affordable workspace as well as a social enterprise-run community cafe and a 300-seat auditorium for local communities and businesses to use.

It will also include children’s play areas, cafes, restaurants and shops.

The Round involves building a 47-storey office tower, designed by Foster & Partners, as well as two residential towers, also designed by the practice. Bids for both parts are being worked on by five firms – with Multiplex pricing both the office and residential elements.

Hines is hoping main construction work will start in spring 2027.