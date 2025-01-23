South Bank scheme has been mired in series of planning and legal wrangles

The redevelopment of ITV’s former London headquarters on the South Bank is set to start next month after campaigners decided not to take up the chance to appeal a High Court ruling made last month.

The ruling on a legal challenge to former communities secretary Michael Gove’s decision to give the job – designed by Make and known as 72 Upper Ground – the green light last year was made just before Christmas.

Mr Justice Mould dismissed the challenge from a local campaign group called Save Our Southbank (SoS).

SoS then had until this week (21 January) to decide whether to launch a legal challenge through the Court of Appeal and at the time spokesperson Michael Ball said: “We are considering our options carefully.”

But the deadline has come and gone and no appeal has been launched. SoS has been contacted for comment.

The ITV building has already been wrapped in scaffolding ahead of its demolition by McGee which is now set to start next month.

The £500m scheme is set to be built by Multiplex after original contractor Lendlease was replaced by the firm in the autumn.

It is being developed by CO-RE and funded by Mitsubishi Estate and is due to complete in early 2029.

Others working on the job, which has been mired in planning and legal wrangles, include QS T&T Alinea, landscape architect Grant Associates and engineer Arup.

The mixed-use scheme will include a 25-storey office building connected to two buildings of 14 and six storeys. It will also feature new cafes and restaurants, cultural venues and green space.

SoS had argued that the tower could be refurbished to provide 200 homes and 500,000 sq ft of offices while saving a huge amount of embodied carbon compared to Make’s full redevelopment approach.