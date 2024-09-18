Hatters hope new ground will be ready by 2027

Luton Town has submitted plans for a new 25,000 seat stadium at a site in the middle of the town.

The Hatters’ current ground, Kenilworth Road, holds just over 12,000 fans and has been the club’s home for nearly 120 years.

But the ground is outdated and Luton’s development company, 2020 Developments, has formally submitted detailed plans for a new ground at a site called Power Court in Luton.

Firms working on the deal include Aecom and sports architecture specialist Sisa, who are lead designers. Others working on the plan include architect Klaska and venues consultant Trivandi.

The club, who spent last season in the Premier League before being relegated to the Championship, is hoping the new stadium will be ready by 2027.